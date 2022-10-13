County Council congratulates Alcester Town Council on award win!

Councillors and officers of Warwickshire County Council have offered their congratulations to Alcester Town Council following their Council of the Year Award win.

At the National Association of Local Council’s (NALC) Star Council Awards on 13 October, 2022 – the only UK awards that recognise local (Parish and Town) Councils' contributions to their communities – Alcester Town Council won the award for Council of the Year.

Judges for the award noted that Alcester Town Council, amongst its many meaningful contributions to the local community, was unusual because:

“It employs a health and wellbeing coordinator whose job is to partner with local organisations to create new services, activities, events, and projects that meet the needs of the community; represent and support existing groups and societies that promote health and wellbeing in the community, help to initiate, develop, and lead on any new projects and services and put forward the wishes and needs of the local community through consultation and two-way communication.”

The Council was also commended for two of its community projects:

Cook and Eat Your Tea, which helps different groups of people to cook together and then sit down and eat the meal that they have prepared;

The Well-Connected Computer Group; and

The Repair Café Alcester.

Speaking about Alcester’s Award win, Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “A huge congratulations to Alcester Town Council for overcoming the competition and winning the award for Council of the Year 2022 in the NALC Star Council Awards.

“We are so fortunate in Warwickshire that we have such an extensive and vibrant network of Town and Parish Councils who all work tirelessly to support their local communities and make this, Our Warwickshire, the best that it can be.”

More information about Alcester Town Council can be found online: https://www.alcester-tc.gov.uk/

For more information about the NALC Star Council Awards visit: https://www.nalc.gov.uk/starcouncilawards#bhib-councils-insurance