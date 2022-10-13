Be part of the Warwickshire conversation

Warwickshire County Council is keen to hear the views of people from across the county to help shape services and activities.

The council has launched Dialogue, a new online discussion platform, to enhance consultation and engagement through Ask Warwickshire. Dialogue provides a safe space for registered users to form ideas and make comments on some of the areas and issues the council is thinking about.

Dialogue is a different way of getting people involved in issues that affect them, and provides a place to discuss specific challenges as a group to generate even better solutions and ideas. It’s collaborative, creative and conversational, enabling the council to interact with residents and respond directly to comments and input. The council want to build a network of people to engage with, and encourage everyone to register and browse the challenges currently available.

Taking part is easy; people are invited to sign up to participate in discussions and debates by adding new ideas, reading or commenting on existing ideas across any of the ‘challenges’. Anyone under 16 will need to get consent from a parent, carer, guardian or teacher to register. All comments are moderated and any which are deemed inappropriate, according to the safety policy, will be deleted.

Warwickshire Councillor Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“At Warwickshire County Council we are very proud of our engagement with residents and are always looking for opportunities to improve our digital offering. I hope the public take this opportunity to get involved with our Dialogue platform, to offer their thoughts and input, helping us to move forward with projects in a way that meets the needs of the local community, businesses and visitors. “We all want to make Warwickshire the best it can be – for everyone who lives, works, visits and does business here. Your views are important to us, and I encourage residents to share their comments and start conversations using this collaborative platform.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire is the first initiative to use the tool to engage with young people, their families and schools and the council hopes this discussion will be the first of many.

If you want to find out more about other consultation and engagement activities please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask. Register now on the Dialogue site to stay up-to-date with the latest challenges as they are released.