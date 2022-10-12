Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to inclusivity recognised

Award received during run-up to Menopause Awareness Month activities

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) was delighted to recently receive the Inclusive Employers Standard Silver Accreditation for 2022. The Inclusive Employers Standard ranks organisations based on evidence provided of their inclusion and diversity activity, highlighting areas of strength and focus and demonstrating on-going commitment to inclusivity.

In 2019, WCC participated in the Inclusive Employers Standard and received Bronze. This provided a positive base to grow on, and the report provided as part of the process identified areas of potential improvement as well as evidencing previous achievements. The progression to a Silver award for 2022 showcases the continuous improvements being made and the beneficial impact these are having on equality, diversity and inclusion.

The award comes as WCC has launched a series of initiatives for Menopause Awareness Month (October). With a high percentage of female employees across the council, the wellbeing team became aware of conversations around menopause and the potential impact this could have on colleagues and their careers, including employees who had worked for WCC for years and were offering invaluable skills and experience. Initial sessions were hosted around brain fog, which received an overwhelming level of interest and highlighted the need for further support. For Menopause Awareness Month, a more holistic approach was taken, with varied sessions reflecting the diversity of the menopause experience planned. These include a Newson Health session about treatment options, yoga, nutrition and many others. A peer support group has also been launched to allow employees to share experiences and offer advice.

Menopause Awareness Month is an example of one of many on-going initiatives aimed at supporting equality, diversity and inclusion at WCC.

Councillor Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at WCC, said:

"As a council, equality, diversity and inclusion is central to our vision and underpins every element of our work. In order to make Warwickshire the best it can be, we must provide high-quality services that meet the diverse needs of our residents and celebrate our differences: it’s therefore integral we have a workforce that understands and represents our communities with staff who are enabled to be their best.

“It’s great to see initiatives like the Menopause Awareness Month activities that show our ability to listen to our employees’ needs and provide meaningful support. I’m also delighted with the progress demonstrated through the Inclusive Employers Standard Silver Accreditation 2022, and would like to say thank you for everyone’s on-going hard work and dedication in this area.”