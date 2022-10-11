Support Worker Individual Support Solutions

Support Worker

Individual Support Solutions

Job Title: Support Worker

Salary grade: £10.48 to £10.90 per hour

Location: Supported Living Services

Responsible to: Team Leader

£73.89 per sleep in Shift (10pm to 7am)

45p per mile plus travel time paid.

Must have a full driving licence, business insurance and access to a vehicle.

Job role requirements:

No previous experience is necessary as full training and induction will be given.

To be able to work a range of hours/shifts that will include daytimes, afternoons, evenings, weekends and sleep in shifts. Hours of work are provided via a rota at least two weeks in advance.

Candidates must be willing to work in:

Nuneaton, Bedworth, Bulkington, Atherstone and Polesworth area

Rugby & Coventry area

Benefits:

A competitive salary with the opportunity to work overtime

Mileage paid at 45p per mile plus travel time paid

DBS paid

Health and wellbeing assistance scheme

Private Health insurance scheme

Contributory pension

28 days holiday (including bank holidays) additional 5 days after you have worked for us for 5 years

Blue light card scheme

Role Purpose: To provide support to adults with a Learning disability in their own homes and to access activities and facilities of their choice within their local community.

The service:

Supports Learning Disabled adults to make informed choices and have control of their lives regarding every day living and their home..

Actively promotes community presence and participation.

Meets customers communication needs to ensure each individual is as engaged as possible.

Main Duties / Role Responsibilities:

Provide support that enables adults with a learning disability to live in their own homes, providing support with every day living which may mean providing support on a lone worker basis and on a rota basis. Support people in a person centred way ensuring that the persons needs and wants are always your main priority. Write individual Support Plans with the people you support, and take responsibility for putting the plan into practice. Comply with the individual’s Support Plan.. Produce risk assessments for individuals, activities and environments Communicate with Learning Disabled Adults in a way that meets each individual’s communication needs and convert and change informationinto a range of different formats so they meet individual information needs including easy read formats using photographs and symbols, video and audio methods. Keep in touch with, and talk to, family members, carers, colleagues, other professionals and organisations as required, so that all the services people want to use, fit together well. Attend individual reviews and other meetings, and give verbal and written feedback regarding the service the individual receives. This includes writing down information and storing information (e.g. on contact sheets, communication books and monitoring forms) in a way that protects people’s private information in line with the Data Protection Act and Individual Support Solutions Ltd procedures. Ensure that support is delivered in a way that is sensitive to cultural needs and recognises and actively promotes equal opportunities and anti-oppressive practice. Provide an appropriate level of physical and personal care in a way that recognises and promotes customers’ right to be treated with dignity and respect. Ensure that people you support have choices regarding their food and drink and have enough food and drink to be healthy and hydrated To administer medication (including rectal and oral) following training, and according to agreed procedures. To be aware of, and take the right actions, in situations of abuse or potential abuse involving a vulnerable adult, in line with Safeguarding Adults policy and procedures Contribute to service development, both within the service and in partnership with other agencies. Work as a member of the ISS team, attending supervision, team meetings and training as required. Ensure that Health and Safety responsibilities are carried out in accordance with ISS Health and Safety policy and procedures and carry out Health and Safety checks. Be responsible for security and safety of services and equipment when required. Handle petty cash and individuals money whom we support and keep appropriate financial records of transactions. To undertake other duties that ISS shall from time to time require. These shall be reasonable and commensurate with your knowledge base, skills, grading and experience and will be agreed following discussion with your line manager.

To Apply:

Contact: Steph Marshall

07425 325258

steph@isswarks.com