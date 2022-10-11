Community Care Worker - Meridian Health and Social Care

Community Care Worker: Multiple Posts Available

COMMUNITY CARE WORKERS NEEDED We are looking for kind and compassionate individuals who are resilient and love a challenge, to provide care and support services to people in their own homes (domiciliary) and we’re currently recruiting Care Workers in Coventry for day, evening and weekend shifts. Our Care Workers are given flexibility in return for reliability and consistency. N

NO QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED, AS FULL TRAINING IS GIVEN!

£9.75 - £13.86 per hour: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent, Bank

For those who need full-time work, they must be drivers (who have access to a vehicle). Committed cyclists will also be considered.

Part-time and Bank work is available for those who do not drive and have a vehicle.

The areas we need cover for are CV6, CV2 and Hillfields CV1

Depending on the individuals you are caring for, duties may include: • Personal care – toileting, bathing, oral care, dressing, assisting with medication • Practical tasks – making beds, helping prepare meals, some domestic tasks • Emotional and social support – befriending, companionship To be successful in your application you will need: • A kind, resilient and caring nature with a person-centred approach • A strong work ethic and the ability to act on your own initiative· In return, working for us you will receive:

• FREE DBS check (conditions apply)

• FREE comprehensive online training prior to start

• FULL induction programme: support, supervision and shadowing, on-going training and development, support to complete qualifications

• FREE uniform and branded merchandise

• Bus travel allowance for those working over 16 hours per week

• Drivers (mileage) allowance

• Contracted: 28 days paid leave (pro rata), pension, sick pay.

• Full PPE is provided to all staff in line with government guidelines

To join our team, contact us on 02476 662758

Mary.scott@meridianhsc.co.uk

https://meridianhsc.co.uk/