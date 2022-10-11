Tell us your views about Warwickshire SENDIAS

Warwickshire SENDIAS provides information, advice and support to disabled children and young people, and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) from birth to 25, and their parents living in Warwickshire.



Their accredited team of local advisors offer impartial, confidential advice and support on all matters relating to SEND.



Warwickshire SENDIAS is funded by Warwickshire County Council, and the current contract with them is due to end on the 30 June 2023.



To help prepare for the tender process, Warwickshire County Council are looking for views from anyone who has previously accessed Warwickshire SENDIAS on how the service could be delivered moving forward to best support families of children and young people with SEND.



Two events are being run to enable people to provide feedback:



▶️ An online session is being held on Monday 17th October. The event will run from 1-2pm on teams.



▶️ A face-to-face session will run at Kings House Bedworth on Wednesday 19th October. The event will run from 10-11am.



To book your place for the online or face to face session, please e-mail lisalissaman@warwickshire.gov.uk and nickdarwen@warwickshire.gov.uk by 5pm on Wednesday 12 October.



If you are unable to attend, then you can still provide feedback by emailing lisalissaman@warwickshire.gov.uk and nickdarwen@warwickshire.gov.uk by 5pm Wednesday 12th October.