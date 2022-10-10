This is Support: Meet Louise Church, Customer Relations Team Lead 

"Every day, even if in a small way, I know I can enable change in a positive way.”

The customer service team at Warwickshire County Council (WCC) interact with residents every day. They’re on the frontline, representing the Council, fixing problems and building positive relationships with members of the community.

Investing in customer service and constantly improving the team is an important part of the Council because it helps to create better relationships with residents, which leads to happier members of the public and supports the Council’s aim to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

Louise is just one of the many fantastic members of the team. As the Customer Relations Team Lead, she is striving to improve the customer journey and supporting employees and members of the public with handling complaints. Louise said: “One of the most important things in my role is to listen to feedback from residents and learn lessons to that we can continuously improve as a customer service team.”

In her role, Louise speaks with a range of individuals from school staff, through to foster carers. Louise added: “We get exposure to the entire organisation because you can be dealing with completely different issues from one day to the next. I might be dealing with a resident reporting a problem with an overgrown tree on one day which involves me liaising with our Forestry team, and the next day I might dealing with a reported child safeguarding issue which I will then speak to the Children and Families service about.”

As a direct result of continuous feedback from customers, Louise and her team are able to offer specific and tailored training to staff and guidance to provide better Council services to residents in the future.

Louise joined the Council as she wanted to work in a place where she could help her community. Since joining, Louise has had the opportunity to work across a variety of service areas. She started in Information Management before moving into Education Services working within project management. Louise added: “In this role I supported our family of schools through the pandemic. It was a fantastic opportunity to be part of the bigger pictures and help the community through a very difficult time.”

In early 2021, Louise joined the Customer Services team in her current role. Louise said: “This has been an exciting and challenging role and it’s great to know I’ve made a difference, along with my colleagues, to improve the customer journey for our community. Every day, even if in a small way, I know I can enable change in a positive way.”

"In the customer services team, we listen to what our customers tell us, using feedback to improve our services and helping colleagues achieve these changes.”

Talking about what she enjoys most about working for WCC, Louise said: “There are some incredible people at the Council with the passion, skills and dedication to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

“It is also wonderful to be able to work with the community. We have the ability to make a difference by making Warwickshire a great place to live and work.”

Louise is one of the many employees at the Council working in an agile way since the pandemic. Louise said: “Having agile working means that I can balance by family and work life really well. I spend quality time with all the people that matter, and this makes me feel valued and supported by WCC. Having this support means I bring the best version of myself to work and on top of that I get to work with the best people in the world!”

When she's not solving problems for Warwickshire's residents, during her spare time Louise is a keen horse rider

“Working at WCC is like being part of a big family where we’re all on a continual journey to support each other. We always learn from our experiences whether good or bad.

“To anyone considering a role at WCC, if you want to make a difference, be a part of making lives better for the people of Warwickshire – not just today but for generations to come, you love working in an agile way that enables a work-life balance, then the Council is the place for you!”

WCC’s direction is clear – Louise is just one of the many people behind the Council making Warwickshire the best it can be for everyone. We know we have to continuously improve to make our direction a reality and it's our teams of dedicated people who will make this happen.

If you, like Louise, want to develop the career you want and learn different skills, there's nothing stopping you from going a long way at WCC and personally contributing to the county's success. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs