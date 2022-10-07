People of Warwickshire and Coventry encouraged to be kind to their minds this World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day takes place on 10 October every year but looking after our mental wellbeing is something we should prioritise every day of the year.

There are small things we can all do to be kind to our mind, and these can make a big difference to how we feel.

The new ‘Better Health - Every Mind Matters’ campaign has been launched to help people find those little things we can all do to look after our mental health and showing how they can add up to make a big difference.

Small actions to improve your mental wellbeing can include:

Taking time to do mindful breathing by breathing in and out slowly

Planning an hour of screen-free time before bed

Reviewing your to-do list and breaking down your biggest tasks into smaller, easier-to-manage chunks

Taking a walk

Seeing or getting in contact with a friend or loved one

By answering five short questions online, people can get a personalised mental health action plan, providing practical tips to help them deal with stress and anxiety, boost their mood, sleep better and feel more in control.

Sharon Binyon, Medical Director at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said, “It is vital for us to break the stigma of mental health, raise awareness about tools for self-care and look out for our friends and family who may be struggling.

"Paying close attention to our environment and how we feel, can make it easier to spot and manage the things that threaten to overwhelm us. There are various steps we can take as individuals and communities to improve mental health and wellbeing and build kindness into daily life. I would encourage anyone concerned about their wellbeing to search Every Mind Matters for free ways to be kind to your mind.”

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health can access help through their GP or the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Health Helpline: 08081 966798

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Supporting our residents to manage and improve their mental health continues to be a high priority for the County Council. We know that recent challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have had a significant and detrimental impact on mental wellbeing. It has never been more important that everyone has access to the help they need at the time they need it. “We can all play a part in improving others’ mental wellbeing: by being kind to those around us, asking someone if they are really okay, and encouraging them to seek support if they are not.”

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, said:

“This World Mental Health Day we and our partners are continuing to focus on working to break the stigma of mental health and promote the local support and resources that available that can help. “Mental health is a problem that will affect everyone, either directly or indirectly, therefore finding ways to effectively manage our mental wellbeing and exploring self-care methods is really important. “We want to make sure that everyone in our city feels they have someone to talk to and that their stories are heard wherever they seek support.”

For information about a range of local mental health and wellbeing services, including face to face, telephone, online and self-help resources available in Coventry and Warwickshire, please visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth, coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth or covwarkpt.nhs.uk