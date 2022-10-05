Warwickshire County Council approves funding for new Primary School in Warwick District

Warwickshire County Council has approved funding of £13,400 million for the delivery of a new primary school at Myton Gardens, Warwick.

The new school - due to open in September 2024 - is needed to meet the need for school places as a result of the large scale housing development in the area.

Myton Gardens School is expected to provide:

32 Early Years places

420 Primary School places

8-14 Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) places

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want children to have access to first-class local schools wherever they live in Warwickshire, and so developing more school places where they are needed is a key priority of the County Council. This new school will help accommodate the increase in demand forecast for this area."

Myton Gardens School is the third of four new schools in the area. The first, Heathcote Primary, opened in September 2017. The second primary provision is to be at Oakley School and is due to open in September 2024. The fourth is proposed as part of the Asps housing development and the expected opening date is still to be determined.

The new school will be opened via the free school presumption route and therefore this project will be delivered and funded by the County Council. As part of this process, a competition will be undertaken in the coming months for Multi-Academy Trusts to bid for the opportunity to operate the new school. The successful Trust will be appointed in Spring 2023.