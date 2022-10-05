A look at the communities working to reduce loneliness in Warwickshire

Community groups and individuals who received funding for projects to reduce social isolation and loneliness are succeeding in reaching out to people and bringing them together.

Around 40,000 people in Warwickshire are currently living with chronic loneliness. Recent issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the cost-of-living crisis, have disrupted many people’s ability to engage in their usual coping mechanisms and to access support systems – making them feel more isolated from friends and family.

Earlier in the year, Warwickshire County Council awarded a total of £47,000 to 58 groups and individuals for projects which aimed to reduce loneliness and social isolation throughout the county. Now, just a few months in, these initiatives have already made a noticeable impact to the communities they are supporting.

One organisation, The Open Door Café in Hampton Magna, is using the funding to provide afternoon tea and entertainment for village residents. They noted in their application that older residents are still wary about getting together and it was hoped this will encourage them to come enjoy an afternoon tea, have a sing-along and play games such cards and dominos. Since then, they have hosted four afternoon teas. One attendee said, “I’m stuck at home all day. I’ve been picked up and this is wonderful to get out to.” Another visitor said, “if I wasn’t here, I’d be at home on my own, watching TV.”

Cohort 4, another of the funding recipients, hosts a social space in Atherstone for women who have experienced multiple challenges, such as mental health conditions, physical disabilities or domestic violence. Through craft activities and conversation, they support each other with their mental health. Participants gave comments including “it’s like a big family” and “Cohort 4 saved me”.

A third project, based in Rugby, is Making Connexions by The Chapel Newbold. This initiative delivers care packs and outdoor socialising to socially isolated people in specific areas of Rugby, thanks to friendly campervan Elmer. One person visited by Elmer said, “When I moved here I had nothing: no money, no benefits, no furniture, and these guys really helped me.” Another said, “if this wasn’t here, I wouldn’t know where I’d be.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“This funding was provided at a very local level to help communities harness their own ideas and deliver the specific support that people in their area need. We are pleased to see that these groups have already started to make connections with people who are feeling socially isolated or lonely and provide them with much-needed opportunities to socialise with others.”

If you or someone you know is feeling lonely or socially isolated, visit the County Council’s loneliness and social isolation webpages for support and further resources.