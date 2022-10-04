Parents and carers of children in Year 6 are invited to join webinars to support them with their year 7 secondary school place application

Parents and carers of Year 6 children will need to apply for their child’s secondary school place by Monday 31 October.

To help them to do this, Warwickshire County Council is holding two webinars to give parents and carers an opportunity to understand more about how to choose the right school for their child and how to submit a successful application.

School is one of the most important parts of a child’s life, and these events are there to give parents and carers as much support as possible in making their decisions.

The first webinar, called Applying for Secondary School in Warwickshire: Helping you apply, will take place on Tuesday 18 October at 7pm. Parents and carers will hear from the education team who manage the applications process, who will share advice and guidance as well as answer any questions. Places should be booked online at: https://bit.ly/3V1GTpZ

The second webinar is for those parents and carers of children who sat the 11+ test earlier this year and who are hoping to apply for one of Warwickshire’s grammar schools. The event, taking place on Thursday 20 October at 7pm, will help them to understand how to interpret their child’s test results and how to use them to make informed choices on which secondary schools to include on their application. Places should be booked online at: https://bit.ly/3VdF35J

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said: “Making the move to secondary school is a big step and we have some fantastic schools in Warwickshire. We want to make sure every child has a place at a school that is right for them. I hope that parents and carers will take this opportunity to hear from the admissions team and ask any questions they may have so that the application process goes smoothly for them and their child”.

Both webinars will be recorded for those people unable to attend. More information on how to apply for a Year 7 secondary school place is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/applying-secondary-school-place.