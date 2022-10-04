To understand best practice in the safe use of bed rails.

Bedrail Safety Course Overview:

1 hour webinar

By the end of the session, you will be able to:

To understand best practice in the safe use of bed rails.

To identify and discuss potential risks associated with bed rail use.

To recognise and understand how to reduce risks when using bedrails.

To identify alternative solutions to bedrail use.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk