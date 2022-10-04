To understand best practice in the safe use of bed rails.
Bedrail Safety Course Overview:
1 hour webinar
By the end of the session, you will be able to:
- To understand best practice in the safe use of bed rails.
- To identify and discuss potential risks associated with bed rail use.
- To recognise and understand how to reduce risks when using bedrails.
- To identify alternative solutions to bedrail use.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk