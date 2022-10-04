Bedrail Safety

To understand best practice in the safe use of bed rails.

Bedrail Safety Course Overview:

1 hour webinar

By the end of the session, you will be able to: 

 

  • To understand best practice in the safe use of bed rails.
  • To identify and discuss potential risks associated with bed rail use.
  • To recognise and understand how to reduce risks when using bedrails.
  • To identify alternative solutions to bedrail use.

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 4th October 2022

