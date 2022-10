LGBT 101: terminology, legislation and inequalities and Trans and Non-Binary Inclusion.

Training Module 1:

LGBT 101: Terminology, Legislation and Inequalities

This module does exactly what it says on the tin! It’ll give you a great foundation to understand common language within LGBT communities, an awareness of inequalities that LGBT people experience within society, healthcare, and at work and insight into equality legislation relating to LGBT people in a national and global context. This module is ideal if you have little or no experience with LGBT people but want to feel more confident in conversations, understanding the law and sources of support for LGBT people.

Module Content Description:

Terminology:

Exploring the definitions of some commonly used language including identity definitions

Inclusive language used within LGBT communities, helping learners to feel more confident to identify, ask about and use the most inclusive language and approach possible

Legislation:

Relevant legislation within a historical context delivered in a quiz style to engage learners.

Global view of sexual orientation and trans status laws across the world

Highlighting the individual and collective responsibly under equality legislation and national standards

Health Inequalities:

Key inequalities experienced by LGBT people.

Direct towards Module 5 for more detail

Where LGBT people can get support

Learning Outcomes:

Terminology:

Knowledge of best practice language and definitions around LGBT identities

Confident to identify, ask and use the most inclusive language and approach

Legislation:

Awareness of some of the historical context influencing LGBT experiences

Awareness of some of the global context influencing LGBT experiences

Confident to understand individual responsibility under equality legislation

Health Inequalities:

Knowledge of health inequalities experienced by LGBT people and disparity of health outcomes between LGBT people and the general population

Confident to identify sources of support available for LGBT people online and in your local area

Training Module 2:

Trans and Non-Binary Inclusion

Trans, non-binary, genderfluid, genderqueer – have you heard these words before but felt too nervous about asking ‘what does that mean?’ or unsure where to get a clear explanation? This module will build upon the basics in module 1 and go into greater detail about trans status, gender identities and expression and inclusive language including the use of pronouns and titles. You’ll gain an insight into legislation relating to gender, name changes and some of the challenges experienced by trans and nonbinary people. This module is particularly useful those wanting to support a trans or non-binary friend, family member or colleague or upskill their knowledge for a professional context.

Module Content Description:

What is ‘trans’ and ‘non-binary’?:

Exploring best practice explanations of the term “trans” and “non-binary” and the identities that sit within it

Exploring the definitions of some commonly used language related to these identities

Barriers:

Highlighting trans and non-binary health needs and relevant statistics on health inequalities experienced by trans communities

Discussing barriers trans and non-binary communities experience when accessing services

Exploring community assets that exist to help trans and non-binary people overcome these barriers

Being an Ally:

Key ways non-trans people can be allies to trans communities

Guidance and scenarios to test learning

Open conversations to identify the correct language and approach to being a trans ally

Direct to module 4 for more information

Legislation:

Equality Act 2010

Gender Recognition Acts in England, Scotland and Ireland

Changing a name and gender marker

Learning Outcomes:

What is ‘trans’ and ‘non-binary’?:

Confident to understand the best practice definitions for “trans” and “non-binary”

Knowledge of the difference between terms such as “sexual orientation”, “gender identity” and “trans status”

Barriers:

Confident to name areas of health inequalities trans and non-binary people experience

Confident to discuss barriers these communities face when accessing services

Awareness of community resources available to trans and non-binary people

Being an Ally:

Confident to understand how to be an ally to trans and non-binary people

Legislation:

Awareness of key legislation which affects trans people’s rights.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk