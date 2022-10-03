Warwickshire County Council commits to cost of living support

Warwickshire County Council has confirmed its commitment to ensuring that residents have access to the support and assistance they need to help with the steep costs of living.

As the costs of necessities such as food and heating continue to increase, many people are struggling to keep up with their rising household costs. In response, Warwickshire County Council will be considering a range of options to supplement the help already available.

Measures put forward at full council on 29 September will be considered by Cabinet this month and include extending the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme which provides support for the most vulnerable residents, convening a Warwickshire Cost of Living Summit, and creating an online “Cost of Living Hub” to offer practical and financial advice. The County Council will also be joining up with partners, including District and Borough Councils and local voluntary and community groups, to better understand individual needs and offer the right support at the right time.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The cost of living, and its impact on Warwickshire residents, is incredibly concerning. Many people who have not previously worried about money are now starting to struggle, and those that were already struggling are at even more risk. We are committed to providing a robust package of support to those who need it. “We need to be sure that we are doing what people want and not what we think is right, which is why we are considering such a wide range of options. We are committed to working together with our partners and residents to help people help themselves and others around them during this challenging time. “To ensure this information is available to all, a guide to help residents seek support to manage their finances and stay well this winter will be delivered to all households from mid-October.”

Existing support, such as help with paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Warwickshire Cost of Living webpages.

Information to stay safe and well can be found on our Wellness webpages.