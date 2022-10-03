Warwickshire County Council thanks staff for their essential role in supporting customers

National Customer Service Week takes place the first week of every October and focuses on celebrating and supporting the work of customer-facing staff.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is taking the opportunity to raise awareness of the range of work completed by teams and individuals who deliver services to residents and customers across the county.

There are many teams in the council that provide customer services, including the meet & greet team, Family Information Service (FIS), registration and library services, fire control, Country Parks, Heritage and Culture and Trading Standards to name just a few.

WCC Customer Service in numbers

The council’s Customer Service Centre received 139,000 calls this year with team members spending over 23,000 hours on the phone.

Last year, fire control received 10,236 emergency calls, with 88% of life risk and property emergency calls handled within 90 seconds .

Meanwhile, it’s estimated County Parks received approximately 950,000 visitors over the past year. Pages on their website were visited a total of 631,366 times .

The FIS helpline has taken 8650 calls, while the FIS brokerage team have provided one-to-one support to 677 families. The regular FIS newsletter has 10,315 recipients.

There were 5,095 legal notices of marriage, 5,427 death registrations, 2,880 ceremonies and 6,827 birth registrations.

599,426 people visited libraries and mobile libraries, with 1,081,946 books loaned and 925,308 e-Issues of books, audio, magazines and newspapers.

The Heritage & Culture service answered 3,014 enquiries and received 3,096,745 social media interactions, supported by 5,249 hours of volunteer work.

Trading Standards have handled over 550 customer complaints and enquiries this year, 57 of which were business advice. They have carried out 185 visits to premises and helped 19 consumers classed as vulnerable.

As well as broadcasting this information through social media, WCC is also sharing some of the many compliments received by customers. These include:

“Our marriage at Bourton Hall was enhanced considerably by the wonderful treatment received from your registrars! Sincere thanks 10/10.”

“It’s lovely to have someone to talk to about books - you're the first person since my mother that I can really talk to about books. I like the book of the week – it’s nice to see what you suggest, and you always look after me so well.”

“I would like to give a special mention to one of your members of staff, Simon. On many occasions he has gone over and above in helping me with many areas of using the internet, as I struggle greatly. Showing me where to find information, how to download it, also explaining many areas in a simplified way without making me feel inadequate or silly, also so patient. You have an excellent team at Leamington Library but I have to say Simon has been an absolute STAR! Thank you.”

“Just wanted to extend a shout out to the colleagues checking us all in and out of Shire Hall, and helping us find our way around the building. Always so very helpful and patient, it is appreciated - particularly for colleagues who are new to the building! I'm sorry I don't know you all individually to name you - but thank you!”

Councillor Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at WCC, said: