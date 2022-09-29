Action packed half-term programme at Warwickshire’s Country Parks

Children across Warwickshire have an exciting and action-packed programme of events to look forward to, including spooky Halloween frights, at Warwickshire’s Country Parks this coming half-term.

Throughout the school holidays (24 to 30 October) there will be a range of fun and educational outdoor activities for children of all ages at Country Parks across Warwickshire.

There’s an opportunity to explore the county’s fantastic and historic green spaces and learn how to build a woodland den, before settling down by the campfire for some autumnal snacks. Whether it’s melted marshmallows, scrumptious s’mores or tantalising toffee apples, there is something on offer for every appetite.

Den building is fun all year round, but extra fallen leaves and branches make Autumn the perfect season to give it a try. Through interacting with the natural environment, children can learn how to harness their creativity, build on problem-solving skills, and strengthen their ability to work as part of a team.

Children also have a chance to try their hand at fishing by attending the ever-popular Ryton Young Angling sessions at Ryton Pools Country Park. With all tuition, bait, and tackle included, youngsters can learn the essentials of good angling and a little about the various species on-site.

Saturday 29 October sees the highly anticipated return of Old Warty’s Halloween Family Fun Night to Ryton Pools Country Park for the first time since 2019. At this hugely popular event, children will meet Old Warty the witch and her friends for a host of fun family frights and activities, as well as a spooky train ride.

More information about each of these activities, and more, can be found on the Country Parks Facebook pages. All events require booking, which can be done via the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite page.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our country parks and greenspaces provide a wide range of benefits to residents of Warwickshire, whether that’s on physical health, mental health and wellbeing, or just giving residents an opportunity to experience Warwickshire’s beautiful, valued and diverse plants and wildlife.

“Our rangers work tirelessly to put on a fantastic range of engaging and entertaining activities for children throughout the year, and this October half-term programme promises to deliver both fun and frights!”

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk