Stagecoach Bus service updates from 29th October 2022

Stagecoach announce Warwickshire bus service updates from 29th October 2022

From the 29th October 2022 there will be a small number of changes to bus services in Warwickshire.

The changes are necessary to better reflect customer travel patterns that have changed over the last 2 years and ensure that the networks operated are sustainable. The changes come after a period of consultation between Stagecoach and Warwickshire County Council as part of both parties’ commitment to review the bus networks and work in partnership to deliver improvements to the network in the future.

These changes reflect the way customers now travel as well as the cost of running bus routes and the availability of staff to drive and maintain them. Following the changes, buses will run more reliably helping us to deliver a better service.

Leamington & Stratford

Service 302 (Maypole to Alcester): Withdrawn.

Service X18 (Coventry, Leamington, Stratford, Evesham): Section between Evesham and Stratford renumbered 28. No change to the timetable or route.

Route 15 (Sundays – Warwick, Barford, Wellesbourne, Tiddington, Stratford): Revised timetable on Sundays to improve reliability.

New timetable available soon.

Nuneaton

For the new Nuneaton network map click here

Services 1 & 2 (Nuneaton to Red Deeps): Will run between Nuneaton & Red Deeps with no change to frequency. Buses between Nuneaton & Weddington will be covered by route 3 (see below).

Click here for timetable

Service 3 (Nuneaton to Weddington): Replaces service 1 & 2 between Nuneaton and Weddington, running up to every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday. Castle Road will no longer be served. Buses will run Nuneaton, Weddington Road, Granary Yard, Romsey Ave, Carisbrook Rd, Shanklin Dr and Nuneaton.

Click here for timetable

Service 4 (Nuneaton to Whitestone): Withdrawn.

Route 48L (Nuneaton to Leicester): On Mondays to Saturdays, most short journeys between Hinckley & Nuneaton will be withdrawn. The main route between Leicester, Hinckley & Nuneaton will continue to run up to every 20 minutes.

There is no change to 48A or 48C.

Click here for timetable

Route 41A (school journey): Renumbered 741

Rugby

For the new Rugby network map click here

Route 3A (Newbold, Rugby, Overslade): Withdrawn.