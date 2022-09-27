Warwickshire is a great place to learn

Warwickshire County Council, has welcomed findings that show that the County has a greater than average number of pupils attending schools that are Ofsted rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’

Using data from Ofsted, the Government body responsible for assessing the quality of education providers, it can be seen that Warwickshire has 90% of its young learners attending a setting that is rated either ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’

21, 402 pupils (25%) are attending ‘Outstanding’ settings, which is the highest rating in the Ofsted system, while 56, 012 pupils (65%) are attending a ‘Good’ rated setting. This represents a 5% increase for these figures over the last academic year

These results compare very favourably to national averages where 18% of pupils are attending an ‘Outstanding’ rated setting and also to Warwickshire’s statistical neighbours where 17% of learners attend an ‘Outstanding’ rated setting.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education said: “At Warwickshire County Council the educational attainment of the County’s children and young people is a key priority for us. Supporting us towards this aspiration, I am thankful to say, is the fact that Warwickshire is a county that boasts so many schools that have been rated as Good or Outstanding by Ofsted.

“We are rightly proud of our schools in Warwickshire and also the tireless work of our education teams within Warwickshire County Council who work, often behind the scenes, to ensure that this high attainment continues and grows year-on-year.

“We are committed to high standards of educational attainment across the county and, where schools might be experiencing difficulties, our teams work tirelessly in support so that all of our children and young people receive the quality education that they deserve.”

More information about Education and Learning in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning