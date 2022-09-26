Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service encourages students to be fire safe

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is supporting national Student Fire Safety Week, which runs this year from 26 September to 2 October.

Hosted by the National Fire Chief’s Council, the awareness week aims to provide students with information on how to prevent fires in their accommodation, halls of residence or shared homes.

For many students, University is the first time that they live away from home and is an exciting part of their lives. With new students settling into their new homes and routines and returning students getting back into the swing of things, WFRS is encouraging students in Warwickshire to think about their accommodation, how they use it and how they can reduce fire risks.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said:

“This is the time of year when many young adults start a new chapter in their lives by moving away from home to go to University and taking care of themselves in different surroundings. “When living away from home, it’s important to recognise new fire hazards, and take precautions to reduce your risk. “There are many things you can do to ensure you’re not putting yourself at risk of fire, such as avoiding drying clothes on heaters, not overloading electrical plug sockets and, if you’ve been drinking, don’t attempt to cook.”

To help you remain safe, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has some tips for this Student Fire Safety Week:

Ensure that smoke alarms are present and test them regularly to make sure they’re working. If they sound, react quickly and evacuate safely.

If you find electrical sockets are fewer, avoid overloading them. Electrical sockets and adapters can pose a risk of fire when overloaded. Make sure to switch items off when not in use, especially items such as straighteners and hairdryers.

Never leave cooking unattended, give it your full attention and take extra care when frying with oil. If a pan does catch fire, never use water to extinguish it; turn off the heat if safe to do so. Never attempt to cook if under the influence of alcohol.

Position kitchen electrical items, such as toasters, away from hazards like curtains and paper. Ensure that electrical items are also kept clean and placed well away from water.

For more student fire safety tips, visit our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.