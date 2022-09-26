Warwickshire County Council links informal carers with Dementia support across Warwickshire

This September, Warwickshire County Council is highlighting support for those with a caring responsibility who look after a relative, friend or neighbour who has Dementia.

It’s estimated by the NHS that 850,000 people are diagnosed with or are living with Dementia in the UK. Informal carers are often the first point of call to provide reassurance and support to those living with the condition.

Warwickshire County Council and its partners want to ensure that informal carers know of the support available to them.

One such service is Dementia Connect, a service which is delivered by Alzheimer’s Society across Warwickshire, and which is commissioned by Warwickshire County Council www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-support/dementia-connect. Dementia Connect is a dedicated service to provide practical and emotional support to people affected by dementia in Warwickshire (this includes the person with dementia, as well as carers). The service can also signpost those living with the condition to access a range of support services throughout the county.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Caring for someone who lives with Dementia can be stressful and emotional. We are encouraging all those with a caring responsibility in Warwickshire to access the support and advice that is available via the Council and its commissioned services. There is help for all informal carers including parents, adults and young carers – there are people that can help you.”

In addition to advice there are also free online courses that can help take the informal carer through the process of caring for someone with dementia. To access online course please go to https://carers.org/caring-for-someone-with-dementia/online-training-for-people-caring-for-someone-with-dementia

For further information please visit the Living with dementia website, www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia . For the latest information about support available for carers visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers.