Warwickshire Carers to welcome the new All Age Carers Wellbeing Service

Warwickshire’s informal carers are gearing up to welcome a new wellbeing service, designed for carers, by carers themselves. This new service will be for all carers or those with a caring responsibility no matter the age or type or amount of caring they do. The service will launch on 1st October 2022.

Warwickshire County Council, along with the service provider, Carers Trust, Heart of England (HofE), has been busy setting up the service, in line with the needs of adult, parent, working and young carers throughout the county. Carers Trust won the contract following a competitive tender, earlier this year.

The new look service will have a recognisable brand chosen by carers and will see Carers Trust (HofE), Warwickshire County Council and our health, education and community partners continue to work with carers to configure and plan the service going forward. As well as digital support, phone and face to face support with advisors and other carers, the service will now offer carers assessments for adults and young carers throughout Warwickshire.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health from Warwickshire County Council, said: “I welcome the launch of the Caring Together service, an exciting new initiative resulting from our working closely with the carer network within the county. The new service provides an astute and comprehensive offer that will enhance the current provision, while at the same time continuing to provide the essential core offer that carers need.”

CIaire Dale, Chief Executive at Carers Trust (Heart of England) said: “Having provided services for carers across Warwickshire for many years we were delighted to have been awarded the contract to deliver the new wellbeing service. We are excited about working with carers, Warwickshire County Council and other partners to further enhance support that is available for people with care responsibilities both now and in the future.”

A Warwickshire adult carer said: “Knowing that there is a dedicated service in the county makes me feel better about my caring role and abilities. I feel supported knowing that there are things that can be done to help both me and my mum. I really value the support and would encourage others with a caring responsibility to complete their own assessment and get the help and support they need.”

In addition to the service changes, Warwickshire carers along with Warwickshire County Council, Carers Trust (HofE) and partners have been working on the creation of a full service, interactive website. The website will be fully interactive and will be available in October, in line with the official launch.

To find out more about Carers Trust Heart of England please go to https://www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/

For general information about carer support in Warwickshire please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

