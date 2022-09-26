Community groups invited to make a difference! 

Community groups across Warwickshire working with families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are being invited to join a newly established SEND Community Forum.

The new forum is a joint venture between the independent, parent carer led organisation, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and Warwickshire County Council. The aim of the forum is to enable groups supporting families with SEND to come together to learn, share experiences and get involved with shaping future service provision across the county. The views of the forum will be used to inform the ongoing work across the Warwickshire to help to plan and develop the quality, range and accessibility of provision, creating better outcomes for families through participation and co-production.

The forum will be co-chaired by Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said: “As a local authority we are committed to improving the lives of children and young people with special educational needs and or disabilities. By coming together with community groups, we hope to improve relationships, share learning and shape future service provision to help to improve outcomes for, and lives of, children and young people with SEND across Warwickshire.”

The first SEND Community Forum will take place online on Wednesday 28 September 2022 at 7pm. For more details, please e-mail hello@warwickshireparentcarervoice.org or samcraven@warwickshire.gov.uk