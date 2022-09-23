School caterer gets more good food on school plates as part of British Food Fortnight

Pupils have been enjoying special menus to celebrate British Food Fortnight (20 September - 2 October 2022) - thanks to school caterer, Educaterers.

Educaterers serves up over 120,000 nutritious tasty meals a week in over 200 schools and colleges across Warwickshire, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicestershire and Oxfordshire.

British Food Fortnight - one of the biggest celebrations of British food in the national calendar - is a chance for parents and families to learn more about where food comes from, and enjoy Britain’s best seasonal, locally-sourced products.

In the past week, pupils have enjoyed an abundance of fresh produce from the local region, as well as from further afield including:

Free range eggs from Leicestershire.

Award winning British Red Tractor pork sausages with less than 10% fat and 1% salt.

A great British roast dinner featuring Red Tractor British beef and Yorkshire puds.

Red Tractor chicken breast fillets.

Fresh milk from farms in Shropshire and Yorkshire.

Next week's highlights include:

Organic British pork meatballs

Spaghetti Bolognaise made with Red Tractor British minced beef.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

“We are proud to be taking part in British Food Fortnight - the perfect chance to get children excited about the wonderful food we produce regionally - and across this country. At Educaterers, we work hard all year round to source great, nutritional, local produce, so any opportunity like British Food Fortnight to shout about that is a real delight for us. We are always thrilled to see so many pupils enjoying their meals and ‘British Food Fortnight’ demonstrates our continued support for UK producers and suppliers.”

Love British Food has been organising the fortnight for 20 years. This year, the event is also being used to highlight the benefits of short supply chains, particularly in the public sector which buys £2.6bn of food each year.

