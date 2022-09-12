Official reading of Accession Proclamation in Warwick

The Official reading of the Accession Proclamation in Warwick was held yesterday outside Shire Hall.

The Proclamation was read out by David Kelham, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Tim Cox. A prayer was then read by the Bishop of Warwick, The Rt Revd John Stroyan.

The reading followed the Official Principal Proclamation of the new King, Charles III, which took place at St James's Palace in the City of London on Saturday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Thank you to everyone who attended to mark the momentous occasion. If you haven’t already done so, you can sign the online book of condolence here - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookofcondolence Alternatively you can sign the book of condolence based in Shire Hall, Warwick.

You can watch the full ceremony below: