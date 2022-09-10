Reading of the Accession Proclamation

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a proclamation ceremony will be taking place on Sunday 11 September to formally announce the start of the reign of the new monarch, King Charles III.

The ceremony will take place on the steps of Shire Hall in Warwick. Proceedings will commence at 1pm in line with similar proclamations taking place across the Country.

The Official Proclamation will be read out by David Kelham, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Tim Cox.

Members of the public who wish to mark this historic occasion are invited to attend this short reading. Attendees will have the chance to sign the book of condolence after the service, which is located in Shire Hall. Residents are also able to pay their own tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers outside Shire Hall.

Following the proclamations across the UK flags will be lowered again to half-mast until 8am on the day following the late Sovereign’s funeral.