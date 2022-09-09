Her Majesty The Queen, 1926 – 2022

It is with great sorrow that Warwickshire County Council receives the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms.

As an expression of our great sadness, Warwickshire's flags fly at half-mast and our communities are invited to sign the Warwickshire Book of Condolence. This is available to sign in person at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick from today at 8.30am, and at the offices of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Stratford District Council and Warwick District Council. There is also a Book of Condolence available to sign online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookofcondolence. All of these will remain open until the day following the Queen’s State funeral.

We will retain a copy of the Book in our archives for future generations to read, along with passing the Book to the Palace in due course. Chairman of the Council, Councillor Dave Humphreys, will also write to the Royal Family offering our condolences.

Warwickshire County Council Chief Executive Monica Fogarty, speaking in her role as Clerk to the Warwickshire Lieutenancy, has expressed her sorrow at the announcement: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt yesterday of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history. As evidenced by the many celebrations in Warwickshire for her Platinum Jubilee, she was a much loved and respected figure across our county as well as the world. During her extraordinary reign, she was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service. She has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during a time of enormous social and cultural change and we will remain eternally grateful for her service.”

Services of Reflection will be taking place around the country. The Formal Proclamation of the accession of the successor to the throne is expected to take place on Saturday in London. Further details of the Proclamation readings in Warwickshire will follow.

To sign the online book of condolences, visit here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookofcondolence