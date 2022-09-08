Condolence from Councillor Dave Humphreys, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council

It is with great sorrow that Warwickshire County Council receives the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

As an expression of our sadness, Warwickshire's flags fly at half-mast and our communities are invited to sign this online Book of Condolence. This is also available in person at Shire Hall in Warwick, and the offices of Warwickshire’s five district and borough councils.

We will retain a copy of the Book in our archives for future generations to read, along with passing the Book to the Palace in due course. Chairman of the Council, Councillor Dave Humphreys, will also write to the Royal Family offering our condolences.

Those who would like time and space to reflect on this sad and momentous event are welcome to visit their local place of worship.

Councillor Dave Humphreys, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council