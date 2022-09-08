The High Sheriff of Warwickshire looks ahead to a bumper second half of his tenure

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, seeks support from local businesses as he shares some of the events that he is looking forward to throughout the Autumn and Winter months.

Following a very busy first half of his Shrieval year as the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, which has seen him visit organisations, businesses and community groups across the length and breadth of the County, David is sharing some of the events that he has coming up for the remainder of his tenure.

David has a number of events where he will be seeking to raise funds for Crimebeat, his charity of choice for 2022/23 and the High Sheriff Fund and which would also be opportunities to raise the profiles of local independent businesses.

The overall objective behind these events is to highlight things that make Warwickshire special and to bring together a diverse range of audiences with charities, places and civic leaders.

The following events will be taking place between October 2022 and March 2023:

High Sheriff Golf Day - 27th September

Over 80 high-net-worth players are confirmed at The Stratford on Avon Golf Club on Tiddington Road, where there will be on-course prizes and refreshment opportunities.

At the dinner following the tournament, there will be winners' prizes, raffle and auction opportunities.

David would welcome any thoughts as to novel ideas for auction or any other aspect where businesses would be interested in getting involved (e.g. Tasting, stall/stand)

High Sheriff Taste-off’ - at Denbies Winery in Surrey – 30th October

An event to allow comparison with wines, beers, ciders, gins and other drinks from both counties alongside artisan foods. Currently 2 beers, 2 wineries, 1 gin and two ciders. Public to pay for samples and buy product. Looking for at least a ‘buy 2 get 1 free’ and sale or return on stock for the event to allow a margin to be generated for charity.

Opportunity for raffle prizes, sponsorship and display.

Anyone interested in attending can book a ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/surrey-v-warwickshire-taste-off-tickets-405048640387?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

A Christmas Carol’ reading - St Mary’s Warwick. 26th November

A fully dramatized performance in amongst the Christmas Tree Festival. Fundraising from paying guests will be split between St Mary’s tower campaign and the Crimebeat Charity.

Opportunity for sponsorship, display, tasting. Catering offer: Seasonal drinks and mince pies.

Read 5 minutes of this Supreme Christmas standard for £10. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-open-reading-of-a-christmas-carol-by-charles-dickens-tickets-407371799017?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Wassailing – 14th January, Hill Close Gardens Warwick

Traditional Wassail with music and a pig roast. Fundraising from paying guests is to be split between Hill Close Gardens and the Crimebeat Charity.

Opportunity for sponsorship, display, raffle, tasting.

Catering offer: Mulled cider and wine, Hog Roast.

High Sheriff Taste-off’ - Return leg Warwick Castle - 10th February

Similar tasting format but also an expanded audience for an evening function paying guests with sampling tickets. Included in admission, plus guests. Similarly Looking for a ‘buy 2 get 1 free’ offer to allow a margin to be generated for charity. Open to other suggestions.

Opportunity for raffle, sponsorship and display.

Book your tickets to this event, which include out-of-hours access to Warwick Castle: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/return-charity-taste-match-challenge-warwickshire-v-surrey-tickets-415923076117

Shakespeare and Dickens - 25th March Stratford upon Avon Town Hall

Fully dramatized reading of script prepared by noted scholar Paul Edmundson. In amongst the Christmas Tree Festival. Fundraising from paying guests to be split between Mayor’s charity and the Crimebeat charity.

Opportunity for raffle, sponsorship, display, tasting. Catering offer: Drinks and snacks.

Any businesses or charities interested in taking advantage of these fantastic opportunities should contact David directly by email: warwickshire@highsheriffs.com

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, said: “There are so many opportunities over the next 6 months for organisations and businesses across Warwickshire to increase their profiles and help to raise essential funds for my charity of choice, Warwickshire Crimebeat. I am looking forward to hearing from as many as possible over the coming weeks and months as, together, we continue to play our parts in making this Warwickshire the best it can be.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding and love of our County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“I hope to see as many of our local businesses, charities and organisations take advantage of these fantastic opportunities to enhance their reputations whilst supporting fundraising for Crime Beat and the High Sheriff Fund.”

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#

David is still looking for nominations for the annual High Sheriff Awards. Do you know someone who deserves the recognition? Find out more and make a nomination here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/high-sheriff-awards

To keep up-to-date with the latest news from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, subscribe to the newsletter here: www.eepurl.com/hCoITT

Find out more about the Warwickshire Crimebeat charity here: https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/

If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire High Sheriff fund, which provides one-off grants to small grassroots charities and organisations making a difference in Warwickshire, visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/20448#!/DonationDetails