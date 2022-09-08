Adult numeracy projects encouraged to apply for Multiply Funding from WCC

Organisations with ideas for adult numeracy projects are being encouraged to apply for Multiply Funding before the deadline on 19 September.

Following on from research that Around 17 million adults in England – half of the working-age population – have the numeracy skills of primary school children, the UK Government announced a new national programme, called Multiply, aimed at helping adults to improve their numeracy skills.

Along with other local councils and mayoral combined authorities across England, Warwickshire County Council have applied for funding via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund over a three-year period to deliver programmes to adults who do not already have a GCSE grade C/4 or higher in Maths or an equivalent qualification.

The County Council will be working with local partners, including the five district and borough councils, community and voluntary organisations and the education sector, to identify local projects and allocate over 2 million pounds of Funding which has been made available to Warwickshire until March 2025.

The deadline for applications is Monday 19 September and organisations can find out more and apply by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/multiply

In August, Warwickshire County Council, held a well-attended webinar to help organisations through every step of the Multiply application process. Those organisations that were unable to attend, can watch this back on YouTube:

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, the Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Poor numeracy skills can hold people back from having the confidence to get on in life and into the world of work.

“At Warwickshire County Council, we are very pleased to work with our partners across the county to really address local numeracy needs and make sure that, if adults have barriers to getting on and prospering in the workplace, we can help to overcome them.

“It’s not only about helping people to prosper in their working lives, through Multiply Funding there is the scope to fund projects which can help parents who are wanting to better support their kids with their Maths homework.”

Find out more about the Warwickshire Multiply scheme and apply for funding before the deadline on Monday 19 September: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/multiply

Organisations that have a question about funding or the application process? Can email them to multiply@warwickshire.gov.uk before Monday 12 September 2022.

Alternatively, there is a frequently asked questions document available online: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-822895865-798.docx

Find out more about the national Multiply Scheme: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/multiply-funding-available-to-improve-numeracy-skills