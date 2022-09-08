Home Office accommodation for asylum seekers in Stratford-upon-Avon

Last week Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council confirmed that the Home Office is using a hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon to accommodate asylum seekers.

An asylum-seeker is a person who has left their country and is seeking protection from harm, but who hasn’t yet been legally recognised as a refugee and is waiting to receive a decision on their asylum claim.

A Stratford District Council spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that single females, couples and families with children have started arriving at the hotel. We are continuing to work with partners and other agencies to support those seeking asylum while their asylum applications are processed to claim refugee status. “The Home Office is responsible for decision-making and the running of the hotel, however along with our partner agencies, we have a duty to ensure that any vulnerable individual in our district is safeguarded appropriately and their welfare and safety is prioritised."

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson added:

“Our priority is to protect asylum seekers coming to Warwickshire who have experienced trauma from their past experiences and on their journey to this country. The Council, along with our partners, including the police and health services, will continue working with the Home Office to ensure we can all provide appropriate support for these vulnerable individuals and families. "We are not currently aware of Home Office plans to use any additional hotels to accommodate asylum seekers in Stratford-upon-Avon.”

There is no further information to share at this time.