Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service supports Business Safety Week 2022

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue (WFRS) has announced its support for National Business Fire Safety Week 2022.

The annual campaign from the National Fire Chiefs Council runs from September 5 to September 11, with the aim of making businesses aware of their fire safety responsibilities, and for employees to have the information they need to help prevent and respond to fires in the workplace.

The week encourages all businesses to double check they have taken the steps required by law to protect their business and employees from fire.

Taking simple measures on reducing risks and ensuring staff know how to respond should a fire happen keeps people safe and makes business sense.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Cllr Andy Crump said: “As a fire service we are committed to helping businesses reduce the risk of fire in the workplace and be fully compliant with fire safety law.

“Fire can have a devastating effect on small and medium businesses and that’s why we are keen to reiterate that WFRS is here to offer help and guidance.

“We encourage any business to work with their fire service to help prevent fires and help them remain productive, safe and legal.”

Key messaging during National Business Fire Safety Week includes a reminder to keep fire doors unblocked and accessible, the importance of ensuring all electrical items are tested and steps business can take to protect themselves from arson.

Keep up to date with updates and advice throughout Business Safety Week by following @NFCC_FireChiefs on Facebook and Twitter and search #BusinessSafety22.