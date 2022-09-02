Four Warwickshire Country Parks named “Local Favourites” in national public vote

Four of Warwickshire’s Country Parks have bagged the title of “Local Favourite”, after all four appeared in the top 20% of parks voted for by the public in the UK’s Favourite Park competition.

Burton Dassett Hills, Hartshill Hayes, Ryton Pools and Kingsbury Water Park all scooped the accolade in the national competition which aims to shine a light on the green spaces which hold a special place in the nation’s hearts.

364 parks around the UK were nominated, from large country parks to small neighbourhood pockets of green, and over 30,000 public votes were cast during the past six weeks.

Penrhos Coastal Park in Holyhead, Anglesey won the overall prize and has been named the “UK’s Favourite Park 2022”, and Warwickshire saw another local success, with Jephson Gardens in Royal Leamington Spa also reaching the top 20%. Blackpool’s art deco Stanley Park was named England’s Favourite Park for the third time, gaining it the coverted “National Treasure” title.

The rolling Burton Dassett Hills, ancient woodlands of Hartshill Hayes, 600 acres of Kingsbury Water Park and wildlife haven of Ryton Pools, all secured “Local Favourite” status thanks to the outpouring of support from residents of Warwickshire and beyond.

The organiser of the competition, Fields in Trust, is an independent charity that has been protecting parks and green spaces for almost 100 years. The popular UK’s Favourite Parks campaign returned for the first time since 2019, aiming to shine a light on our green spaces and ensure that they continue to be celebrated in a post-pandemic world.

The charity recently commissioned a study which found that almost half of us have visited local parks more often that we used to as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I was delighted to hear that four of Warwickshire’s Country Parks had been nominated in this national competition, and absolutely thrilled to hear that all four had managed such terrific success.

“The results highlight the high value we all place on these treasured green spaces and give our tremendous Country Parks team and rangers some well-deserved national recognition for all their tireless work before, during and after the COVID Pandemic.”

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk