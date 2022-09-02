Award winning school caterer partners with ‘Love British Food’

As a new school year starts, Warwickshire school caterer, Educaterers, is delighted to announce they are now one of a small number of partners of ‘Love British Food’.

‘Love British Food’ is a national organisation dedicated to encouraging people to seek out British food when they are shopping or eating out.

Educaterers serve up over 120,000 nutritious tasty meals a week in over 200 schools and colleges across Warwickshire, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicestershire and Oxfordshire.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

“As long time advocates of using British food on our menus, we are delighted to partner with Love British Food as they work to champion farmers and food producers across the country who bring us delicious ingredients. Working alongside suppliers such as The UK Foodhall, this move aligns perfectly with our aim to ensure that school lunches are healthy, nutritious, delicious and where possible made with ingredients from local farmers and producers.”

Alexia Robinson, Founder Love British Food said:

“In the year that Love British Food has founded a new Schools Working Group championing best practice across the sector it is brilliant news that so many schools and colleges in the Midlands will be enjoying deliciously sourced British menus during British Food Fortnight thanks to our new partner, Educaterers. All schools are encouraged to take part this year and it is super that Educaterers is leading the way.”

As new partners of Love British Food, Educaterers will be taking part for the first time in British Food Fortnight. Running from 17 September - 2 October 2022, the event is a celebration of the diverse and delicious food that Britain produces. Keep an eye out on Twitter @educaterers for more information in the coming weeks on plans for British Food Fortnight.

Starting school can be a nervous time for children - and their parents or carers - and Educaterers want to reassure parents that if their child has a medically recognised allergy or intolerance, they can receive school meals specific to their diet.

The service will be sharing information about their school menus and the range of options that are available for pupils, including daily vegetarian and vegan choices with schools ahead of the start of term. They’ll be reminding parents that all Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils are automatically entitled to a free school meal. There will also be information for parents of children moving into Key Stage 2, reminding them that their children may still be eligible for free school meals and how to check.

You can find out more about eligibility for free school meals at https://www.gov.uk/apply-free-school-meals

You can find out more about Educaterers primary school meals and take a look at sample menus on their website at https://educaterers.co.uk/who-we-feed/primary.