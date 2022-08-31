Just over a week left for residents to give their views as part of a review of the Warwickshire Free Bus Travel Scheme

With just over a week left, eligible residents in receipt of a free bus pass are being urged to provide their views on the scheme by Warwickshire County Council.

Residents can give their views today on the following link: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/free-bus-travel-scheme-review/

The closing date for submissions is 11 September 2022.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) operates the England National Concessionary Travel Scheme on behalf of central government for Warwickshire residents. The scheme provides free off-peak bus travel, which is between 9:00 am to 11pm on weekdays, all day at weekends and on public holidays across England for eligible residents.

An eligible resident is a resident of Warwickshire who qualifies because of their age (over 66 years) or because they have a specified disability. The eligibility criteria are set by central government, and we have no ability to change these.

For those Warwickshire residents who are not yet eligible because of their age, but who have a qualifying disability, Warwickshire issue a Disabled Person's Pass. Once a Disabled Person's Pass holder reaches the eligible age, they will be issued with an Older Person's Pass and will no longer need to provide evidence of their disability. The entitlement to travel is currently the same with both types of pass.

The scheme in Warwickshire was last reviewed in 2017 and a new survey has been launched to find out how our customers use their bus passes and to help us to decide whether the Council should consider changing the current, discretionary, elements of the scheme.

Reviews carried out on the scheme in 2010, 2012 and 2017 have led to a number of changes, including the earlier start time of 9am being retained across the county as it offered the greatest benefit to residents.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This is a real opportunity for residents who are in receipt of a free bus pass to have their say on the scheme. We are very keen to find out how free bus travel is being used across Warwickshire to ensure that it continues to contribute to the support of our residents through excellent transport infrastructure.

To take part in this review, visit: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/free-bus-travel-scheme-review/

Residents wishing to obtain a printed copy of the survey can call: 01926 412779

The closing date for submissions is 11 September 2022.

To find out more about free bus travel in Warwickshire for eligible residents, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/free-bus-travel-older-people-people-disabilities-1