Volunteers sought to help improve navigation on the Warwickshire County Council Website

Warwickshire County Council is looking for volunteers to help improve how users navigate its website.

The Warwickshire County Council Digital Services Team is looking for community-minded volunteers to help improve the way that users move around the WCC website to ensure that visitors have the best experience using the site.

The task involves residents sorting website content into groups that make sense to them. Once enough responses have been gathered, the data can be analysed and assessed for common themes and popular groupings of content that will be used to shape future reviews of the website navigation process.

The whole process should take around 15 minutes.

For further information including full instructions, visit the OptimalSort study for the WCC website

The feedback volunteers provide will be anonymous and they will not be asked for any personal information. For the full WCC privacy policy, read the WCC Customer privacy notice.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are very proud of our digital offering of information and services and are always looking for opportunities to strive for continuous improvements. I hope as many residents as are able to get involved in this exercise and help us to further improve the navigation experience of our website for all residents.”

For further information including full instructions, visit the OptimalSort study for the WCC website