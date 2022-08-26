Following on from requests to change parking restrictions in North Warwickshire, the proposals were informally consulted upon and received sufficient public approval to proceed to the formal stage.

Scheme Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across the Borough of North Warwickshire. These requests have previously been consulted upon and the schemes that recieved public approval are detailed in the table below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 129 kB)

North Warwickshire 2017 CPE Consolidation Order (PDF, 470 kB)

North Warwickshire CPE Variation No.7 2022 Order (PDF, 97 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities, Warwickshire County Council (telephone 01926 412 071 or email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk)

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 23 September 2022.