Could you offer a safe place to sleep for a night?

Warwickshire County Council’s fostering service is looking for foster carers to care for young people in a crisis.

Emergency duty carers are part of a dedicated team providing support and stability to young people at very short notice. They provide emergency cover outside of office hours for children and young people who need a home for the night but are unable to stay with friends or relatives.

The young people in need can be any age, from newborn babies up to 18 years old. At least one carer needs to be at home full time to support any child or young person placed there, and there must be noone under 18 living in the household.

Becoming an emergency duty carer allows you to make a regular short term commitment to fostering, whilst still having time for yourself and your family when not on duty. You will receive support from a dedicated Fostering Social Worker, monthly support groups and specialist training programmes along with a retainer of £376.53 per week when on the ED rota, plus a resting rate of £91.70 per week. There are also additional allowances available when young people are placed with you. The rota works on a two week on, two weeks off basis.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services, said: “Emergency duty carers are vital in supporting our looked after children in Warwickshire.

“Emergency Duty Carers help young people and their families at short notice. The role requires you to be able to respond to a young person’s needs in a time of crisis, usually at night. This is a challenging role as each situation is unique, but it also allows you to provide stability and support for a young person when they may need it most.”

If you are interested in finding out more about fostering for Warwickshire, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fostering.