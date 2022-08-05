Multiply Call for Projects webinar

Adults looking to improve their numeracy skills are set to benefit from a £270 million investment in new courses, helping to level up opportunities for more people to progress and get well-paid jobs.

Around 17 million adults in England – half of the working-age population – have the numeracy skills of primary school children. Poor numeracy skills can hold people back from having the confidence to get on in life and into work.

Those who improve their numeracy skills are more likely to be in employment, have higher wages, and better wellbeing.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) along with other local councils and mayoral combined authorities across England have applied for funding via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund over a three-year period to deliver programmes to adults who do not already have a GCSE grade C/4 or higher in Maths or equivalent.

The County Council will work with local partners, including the five district and borough councils, community and voluntary organisations and the education sector, to identify local projects and allocate over 2 million pounds of Funding which has been allocated to Warwickshire to March 2025.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe said: "We're pleased to work with our partners to really address local need and make sure that, if adults have barriers to getting on and prospering in the workplace, we can help them to overcome them."

We are now running a call for projects to deliver under this funding.

WCC are holding an on-line event on Wednesday 10th August from 10am-11am to provide more information about the fund and how to apply.

The event is aimed at providers and stakeholders:

keen to find out more about Multiply

Who wish to deliver projects under the Multiply Funding

who can support more adults to achieve maths qualifications

who can engage with the hardest to reach adult learners

who can work with employers to upskill their workforce

who are keen to trial innovative approaches

Please register your place via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/multiply-webinar-tickets-392361944137 or at multiply@warwickshire.gov.uk

For more information please go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/multiply