Open days for all taking place at Warwickshire fire stations this summer

The public are invited to come and get to know their local fire service and take part in a range of activities

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) is excited to announce a series of open days taking place at fire stations over the coming weeks.

These events are open to all and are a great opportunity to meet local firefighters, learn more about the fire & rescue service and take part in fun family activities.

The dates and locations of the open days are as follows:

Southam Fire Station: 6 August, 10am – 4pm

Leamington Fire Station: 13 August, 10am – 4pm

Kenilworth Fire Station: 20 August, 10am – 4pm

Nuneaton Fire Station: 3 September, 10am – 4pm

Polesworth Fire Station: 10 September, 10am – 3pm

The first open day, which takes place at Southam Fire Station on Saturday 6 August, offers attractions including a bouncy castle, ice creams, a BBQ, face painting and a raffle. Members of WFRS will be present with fire engines, alongside representatives and vehicles from the police and ambulance service.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity, an organisation that ‘supports the mental, physical and social needs of all retired and serving members of the UK’s fire family’. Funds raised will also be donated to local charities in Southam.

Further details regarding some of the upcoming open days are still to be released and will be shared via the local fire station’s Facebook pages as they are confirmed.

These open days also offer another opportunity for the public to have their say on the WFRS draft strategy for Prevention, Protection and Response 2022-2027. And with applications now open for wholetime firefighters in Warwickshire, those looking to apply for the position will be able to speak to team members for insights and advice into the role and recruitment process.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: