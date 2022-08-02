The Ridgeway and Bishopton Road 30mph Speed Limit Order 2022

Following on from formal statutory consultation, Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council are making the 30mph speed limit order for The Ridgeway and Bishopton Lane, as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 85 kB)

30mph Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 226 kB)

30mph Speed Limit Order 2004 (PDF, 399 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 25 kB)

Technical Drawings

MWT21-118-01 (PDF, 666 kB)

Queries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412536).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.