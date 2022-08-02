Helping residents with living costs 

Warwickshire residents can find information to help them to live well from Warwickshire County Council.

It’s a council priority to ensure people are supported to live the best lives they can with access to services, technology and information to stay safe, healthy and independent.

The council provides a gateway to a range of support available in the community so people can find advice on a range of topics and services as well as tips to look after their mental and physical health at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell.

At the moment the steep rise in living costs is having a major impact on household budgets and people’s health and wellbeing is suffering as many residents are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Warwickshire’s partnership with Act on Energy can help people reduce energy consumption and keep costs down at home. People can call 0800 988 2881 or visit www.actonenergy.org.uk for free advice and information including grants, billing issues and managing debt.

The council has provided direct support to local families eligible for benefits related free school meals and those on pension credit with food and fuel vouchers and the Holiday Activity & Food (HAF) Programme is offering a free summer activity programme for benefits eligible children and young people. Advice and information to help people who may be struggling financially is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship.

Warwickshire’s Local Welfare Scheme can also help people in financial crisis with no other means of support. If eligibility criteria are met the scheme can provide one-off short-term support to residents towards household costs. More information is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme.

Further information about national support to eligible families and individuals is available through the Government campaign Help for Households. Information about help with housing, childcare, bills, transport and employment is online at www.gov.uk/costoflivingsupport.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “This is a worrying time for so many people as they struggle to manage household budgets. Rising living costs present major concerns which can be damaging to mental and physical health as people’s eating and sleeping habits and general wellbeing can be negatively affected.

We want everyone to be aware of support available and to feel comfortable asking for help if they need it. We encourage people to look online or call the council for themselves or on behalf of family and friends.”