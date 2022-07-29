Staying well this summer.

The summer is here with warmer weather, lighter days and even a glimmer of sunshine.

Looking after ourselves by being safe in the sun and focussing on our physical and mental health are all important to support our wellbeing.

Over the coming weeks Warwickshire County Council is sharing tips and advice across social media channels about staying safe in the summer months.

Follow the hashtag #SafeAndWellInSummer to stay up to date with the latest information. With tips on exercising safely in the heat, to water safety, to ideas to support your wellbeing, there’s something for everyone.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“The summer is a great opportunity to spend time outdoors, whether this is doing some gardening, going for a walk or meeting up with friends, it’s the perfect time of year to introduce some healthy habits to support your health and wellbeing. However, we also want you to stay safe in the sun, avoid becoming too hot and making sure to wear sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun. Follow along on our social media channels for ideas about things to do and how to do them safely.”

To follow the campaign, visit our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and follow our hashtag #SafeAndWellInSummer.