Looking back at the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay in Warwickshire

Warwickshire celebrates the journey of the Queen’s Baton Relay through the county.

With the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games now underway, Warwickshire County Council is looking back at the amazing journey that the Queen’s Baton Relay took through Warwickshire.

Birmingham 2022 marks the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games. In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay has provided the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement of Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of showstopping sport begin.

The Queen’s Baton Relay travelled the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days and was officially welcomed into Warwickshire on Thursday 21 July where it began its journey in North Warwickshire before visiting each of the County’s districts and boroughs before it left on Friday 22 July.

There was a busy schedule of activities and events organised around the Queen’s Baton Relay, with plenty of opportunities to highlight the untold stories from the baton bearers who are striving for change in their community. Some of the many highlights from the baton’s Warwickshire visit were:

Thursday 21 July – The baton passed through North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby and visited the Aston Villa FC training ground, Kingsbury Water Park, Riversley Park and Rugby School.

Friday 22 July – The baton passed through Warwick and Stratford Districts visiting Kenilworth Castle, Whitnash Community Centre, The British Motor Museum and the chain ferry in Stratford.

Members of the public came out in great numbers to cheer on the baton and Warwickshire County Council has produced the below highlight reel to showcase this historic spectacle. Watch the video:

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is truly one of the most fantastic spectacles of any sporting event and we have been so fortunate that it passed through every District and Borough in Warwickshire as part of the final part of its journey through England on the way to opening ceremony this evening.

“It was fantastic to see so many of our residents coming out to support the Community baton bearers – inspirational individuals who have contributed to making Warwickshire the best it can be – as they carried the Queen’s Baton on its journey through the Warwickshire. There was a real carnival atmosphere and a huge range of activities for residents to take part in along the route. Thank you to everyone who got involved and showed their support.”

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr.

Not got tickets for the Games? We’ve got you covered, find out more about the big screen festival Live Sites in Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/warwickshire-festival-sites

Information about the Road Raceit’s r, oute through Warwick town centre and some frequently asked questions can be found here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/venues/st-nicholas-park/

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames