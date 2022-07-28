The High Sheriff Awards 2022/23: Celebrating Warwickshire’s unsung heroes

Residents are being encouraged to nominate the people and organisations contributing to making Warwickshire the best it can be.

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to help their local community?

Have you been helped in difficult times to an organisation in Warwickshire?

Would you like to say thank you in a unique way?

David Kelham, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire (2022/23), is calling on residents to make their nominations for the annual High Sheriff Awards of his Shrieval year.

The High Sheriff is particularly seeking nominations of:

Individuals who are, or have been, involved in youth crime reduction projects, whether in prevention, rehabilitation or support for the vulnerable;

Individuals who have helped those who suffer from domestic abuse;

Individuals who have helped turn round the lives of young men and women suffering from substance abuse;

Individuals whose efforts have assisted in the development and enhancement of social cohesion within the County; and

Individuals who have made a positive difference to the Environment, be that built or natural.

Nominations can be made using the following link: https://bit.ly/HSAwards202223

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, said: “Nearly halfway through my Shrieval year as Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, it is very apparent that there is just not going to be the time to visit the huge multitude of people and organisations contributing to making this county such a fantastic place to live, work and play.

“It is a hugely important part of the modern role of High Sheriff to recognise, celebrate and thank all the people – many of them unsung heroes – who work tirelessly to underpin the county that we know and love and to try and do this I will be following on from previous High Sheriff’s by inviting nominations from the community for my annual awards.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding and love of our County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“The annual High Sheriff Awards are a fantastic opportunity to ensure that Warwickshire’s unsung heroes – be they Individuals, volunteers or organisations – receive a little bit of recognition for the amazing contribution that they make to this county.”

Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/#

To keep up-to-date with the latest news from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, subscribe to the newsletter here: www.eepurl.com/hCoITT

If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire High Sheriff fund, which provides one-off grants to small grassroots charities and organisations making a difference in Warwickshire, visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/20448#!/DonationDetails