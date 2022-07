Bus Service X20 is changing.

Service X20 (Stratford-Henley in Arden-Solihull)

This service will be amended from Monday 15th August 2022 and operated by Stagecoach. It'll operate hourly Monday to Friday between Stratford and Solihull only, with a reduced service on Saturdays and Sundays.

In Stratford, buses will depart from Wood Steet outside Natwest, and Bridge Street outside the old BHS. The Rail Station Interchange will no longer be served.

The new timetable is available here.