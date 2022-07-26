Andrea Hunt wins Foster Carer of the Year Award 2022 after fostering over 100 Warwickshire children over 25 years

Incredible foster carer, Andrea Hunt, has been voted Warwickshire’s foster carer of the year 2022 for the difference she has made to children in the county.

Andrea attended a foster carer celebration event with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) on Friday 15 July where she was given the recognition.

Andrea was chosen for the award because of the unwavering support she has given to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, particularly those from Afghanistan – many of whom come to the UK after experiencing terror and abuse. Andrea gives them the positive start they need, supporting them to adjust to a new language and culture, she is described as their ‘safe place’.

Andrea is a true asset to the council’s fostering team, she became a Warwickshire foster carer 25 years ago and has now fostered over 100 children. She recently helped two young Afghan boys to move into their own home and she continues to support many who have left her care.

Having converted to Islam herself after fostering several Muslim children, Andrea is an influential spokesperson within the Muslim community. She has given talks all over the country at events to help raise awareness of looking after Muslim children and to encourage more Muslim people to be consider becoming foster carers.

Described by foster care social workers as passionate and always going above and beyond, Andrea has shown resilience in managing a variety of challenges during her fostering career whilst always providing consistent and positive support to young people.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of the Council said:

“Warwickshire foster carers do a fantastic job supporting young people every day. Their hard work and dedication makes a huge difference to the lives of children they look after and I would like to thank them wholeheartedly for all they do. “We recently achieved good Ofsted, a result of our collective commitment to be the best we can be for children and those who care for them. All those who foster are critical to this, there is no greater service than opening your home, family, heart and life to someone who needs support. It is a unique role as varied as the needs of the children coming into care and the council recognises and respects everyone’s efforts. “Andrea is so deserving of the Foster Carer of the year award. She is a fantastic example of someone who is making Warwickshire a more child friendly county. We are always looking for more Foster Carers like Andrea.”

Andrea Hunt, Warwickshire’s Foster Carer of the Year said:

“I work closely with the Afghan community and I am also starting to work more with Sudanese young people. Help from my foster care support workers and the council is great. My biggest thank you goes to my children who have fostered alongside me since they were very small and now as adults supporting me with my wider work.”

The county council’s foster carers offer listening ears and warm hearts to those who need it most. It’s not an easy job, carers often face the unknown and they know their decisions will have a lasting impact on the lives of the young people in their care. Children are at the centre of communities and foster carers work hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential.

Fostering for the council is lifechanging and there is no other role like it. Warwickshire’s foster carers go above and beyond to meet children’s needs, sticking by them through difficult times and supporting them every step of the way. Fostering also gives people the opportunity to learn new skills and change the lives of children and young people with support and guidance from WCC social workers along the way.

The council is looking for more foster carers like Andrea. If you are caring, compassionate and resilient, find out more about how you can foster for Warwickshire.