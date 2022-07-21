Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Services thank the Warwickshire community for support during the heatwave

WFRS have thanked the Warwickshire community for both their practical and virtual support over what has proven to be a busy 72 hours for the Service.

During the heatwave this week when Warwickshire temperatures reached a record high of 38 degrees Celsius (which is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit), WFRS responded to a variety of emergency incidents including 24 fires in the open. This included 14 fire engines and 70 firefighters tackling two large field fires in Kenilworth and Coleshill, and a range of other heatwave-related incidents across the county, where they were joined by firefighters from neighbouring West Midlands, Leicestershire and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Services.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said: “Our crews have worked exceptionally hard over the last few days to respond to incidents quickly in what were very challenging conditions.

“I would like to say a massive thank you for the incredible efforts our crews made to protect residents in Warwickshire and our colleagues who looked after the welfare of our firefighters doing their job on the hottest day on record.

“Finally, thank you to everyone else who took extra care during these difficult few days and followed our advice to stay out of open water, not to have campfires, stubbing out cigarettes thoroughly, not leaving litter lying about and avoiding the use of disposable BBQs, particularly near grass, trees, fences, sheds or shrubs.”

Scientific evidence suggests that heatwaves like this are set to become more common due to the impact of climate change. WFRS is closely involved with the development of guidance to support fire and rescue services to respond as part of Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook’s role as the lead officer for Sustainability, Climate Change and the Environment for the National Fire Chief’s Council.

Ben said “This week has shown that our planet is changing and that it has a direct impact on the work that we do and how we do it. Heatwaves like this increase the fire risk overall but especially the likelihood of wildfires alongside water shortages.

“I’d like to also thank the Warwickshire community for their support this week, but also our firefighting, control teams and every member of the team across the county, who have been working in very difficult conditions over the last few days. I’m proud of every one of them who has gone the extra mile this week to keep Warwickshire safe”.

The heatwave has coincided with Warwickshire residents and businesses being invited to comment on WFRS’s five-year draft strategy and plans. These specifically address the changing demands on the service against a backdrop of considerable social and environmental change and with a need to adapt to new and emerging risks. Given this, WFRS is keen that everyone has the opportunity to share what they think about the plans at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk.