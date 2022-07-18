“Hope” animation shares young adult mental health journeys

A new animation from Warwickshire County Council shares genuine mental health journeys from young people in Warwickshire.

The young adults within the video, who are anonymised to protect their identities, share details of the challenges they have faced, such as self-harm and contemplating suicide. But they also talk about how they started to feel better – small acts such as going for a walk or eating well, as well as finding support on the internet or from mental health professionals. They talk about how their lives have improved since, with one saying “I’m the happiest I’ve ever felt”. You can watch the animation on the Warwickshire County Council YouTube page.

The council is sharing these stories to help people feel that there is hope, no matter how dark things may seem for them, and to encourage them to reach out for support when they need it.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“By sharing these stories, we hope that people who are struggling with their mental health will find it easier to start talking to someone. Your mental health and wellbeing are important. If you are struggling to cope, don’t wait for things to overwhelm you – instead, start seeking support now.”

There is a range of mental health support and services available across Warwickshire, to help people improve wellbeing and provide help during difficult times.

Anyone struggling to cope right now who needs to talk to someone can access free support 24/7.

• Confidential emotional support for residents across Coventry and Warwickshire: call 0800 616171

• Urgent advice: call 111

• Immediate risk to life: call 999 or go straight to A&E

For further information and advice go to Warwickshire’s mental health and suicide prevention resource, Dear Life.

Information about staying well physically as well as mentally is also available on our Wellness webpages.