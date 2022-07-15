Warwickshire County Council and Stagecoach secure bus services for the future

Warwickshire County Council have today announced that following a recent tender, Stagecoach has been successful in their bid to run contracted bus services in the Stratford-upon-Avon & South Warwickshire area.

From the 25th July Stagecoach will run the 1, 2, 3, 4 , 5, 27, 50, 75, 76, 77, 229, X20 (Sundays) plus the Park & Ride service. They will also run the daytime X20 between Stratford and Solihull from the 15th August.

The move secures the future of these bus services for the next 7 years.

Stagecoach has also announced that following their success, they’ll be reintroducing the Stratford MegaRider zone from the same date. The zone was previously removed due to low sales but will be making a comeback due to the expansion of their services. The zone will be bigger than before, covering some of the new services.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning, said:

“We are pleased to be able to fund these vital services for those living in and around Stratford-upon-Avon and South Warwickshire”. “Buses are a core part of the fabric of our society providing connections for education, work, or leisure”. “Existing customers will notice some minor amendments to some services to increase efficiency, details of which can be found on the Council's website”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands said

“We very much look forward to welcoming new customers on board our buses. We’ve been working with Warwickshire County Council to provide the best possible service” “With the rising price of fuel there’s never been a better time for people to try the bus”.

For more information about the services visit www.stagecoachbus.com or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses.