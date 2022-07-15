Alterations to bus services - Commonwealth Games

Details of road closures before and during the Road Cycle Race 3rd-8th August 2022

Wednesday 3rd August to Saturday 6th August, and Monday 8th August.

Myton Road will be closed to through traffic for the construction of the start/finish line and stands. Stagecoach service X18 (Coventry-Leamington-Warwick-Stratford) will be diverted between Old Warwick Road, Leamington and Warwick Castle Hill via Europa Way, Gallows Hill and Banbury Road, and vice versa. Usual timetable will apply, although the diversion may cause some delay.

Sunday 7th August (Race Day)

Road closures will apply all day in Warwick Town Centre and parts of western Leamington.

Stagecoach service 1 (Whitnash – Leamington – Percy Estate – Woodloes - Warwick Bus Station) will be diverted from the top of Leamington Parade via Kenilworth Road, A452, A46, Coventry Road Warwick, Guy’s Cross Park Road, Miller’s Road (for Warwick Hospital), Cape Road, Wedgnock Lane, Deansway, Woodloes Avenue South, Primrose Hill, Coventry Road, A46, A452 Kenilworth Road back to the top of Leamington Parade and thence to Whitnash. Milverton (Rugby Road), Percy Estate (Spinney Hill) and Warwick Town Centre will not be served on this day, and the closest stop to central Warwick will be Millers Road by Cape Road.

Stagecoach services X17, X18 and 15 (Coventry-Leamington-Warwick Hospital-Warwick-Stratford) will be diverted from Old Warwick Road, Leamington via Europa Way, A452, M40 to Longbridge Island then via Stratford Road, Tapping Way, Chase Meadow (‘The Unicorn’) , Hardwick Field Lane, Edgehill Drive, Stratford Road Longbridge Island thence to Stratford via Wellesbourne or direct. Return reverse route, except through Chase Meadow via Tapping Way, Hardwick Hall Lane and Edgehill Drive. Warwick Hospital will be specially served only by Service 1 (above) on this day, and the closest stop to central Warwick will be Chase Meadow (‘The Unicorn’).

See special timetables on these routes for this day.

Traffic permitting, services to Warwick Gates (U1), Sydenham (67), Stud Farm (67A), Cubbington (67A), Rugby (63), Southam (63), University of Warwick (U1), Kineton (77/78) etc will operate normal Sunday schedules.

